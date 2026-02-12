JOHOR BAHRU, Feb 12 — Three of the seven students in Johor who contracted tuberculosis (TB) have recovered, while the remaining four are still under quarantine, said state Education and Information Committee chairman Aznan Tamin.

He added that the three recovered students are primary school pupils in Kota Tinggi, while three others from the same district and one from Pontian remain quarantined in accordance with health protocols.

“The students (who recovered) were monitored for a week before being allowed to return to school,” he told a press conference after officiating Petrosains Playfarm Johor Bahru here today.

He said a total of 804 close contacts, including teachers, students, and family members, were screened in the Kota Tinggi cluster, with six students testing positive.

In Pontian, 31 students were screened, with one confirmed case.

He added that the spread of TB in schools remains under control, and appropriate measures have been implemented to prevent further transmission.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad reportedly stated that 37 TB cases have been detected in Johor to date. — Bernama