SINGAPORE, Feb 11 — A 25-year-old man was sentenced to 11 years in prison and 10 strokes of the cane yesterday for statutory rape and sexual grooming, after he deceived a 13-year-old girl by posing as a 15-year-old online.

According to The Straits Times, the man, who cannot be named to protect his victims’ identities, was 22 at the time of the offences in 2023.

He met the victim on Telegram in August 2023, claiming on his profile to be 15.

Despite the girl’s repeated suspicions about his older appearance, he maintained the lie, saying “it was just in his genes” and falsely stating he was a student at the Singapore Sports School.

Over three months, from September to November 2023, he engaged in sexual acts with the victim almost weekly at a staircase landing in Tampines, often while she was in her school uniform.

The court heard that the girl would not have consented had she known his real age.

In January 2024, he had intercourse with her despite her discomfort, after which she cried from guilt and fear of pregnancy.

The offences came to light in September 2024 when the girl’s brother saw explicit messages on her phone and informed their parents, leading to a police report.

During the same period, the man also targeted a second girl, who was 12 years old at the time.

He lied to her about being 16, sent sexually explicit videos, and asked for nude photos. In February 2024, he met her and asked for a sexual act, leaving with the message “Waste my time man” when she refused.

Deputy Public Prosecutors Claire Poh and Ernest Chua sought a stiff sentence, describing his actions as predatory. They stated he had “prowled through Telegram for unsuspecting schoolgirls” and that a strong deterrent was needed.

The man pleaded guilty to charges including statutory rape and sexual grooming of a minor below 16.

For these offences, he could have been jailed for up to 20 years and fined or caned.