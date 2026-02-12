KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 — Two individuals in Negeri Sembilan became the first in the state to be sentenced to community service for littering cigarette butts, the Sessions Court here ruled today.

Mohd Hashim Mohd Nor, 37, a volunteer policeman, and Herrykurniawan, 25, were handed the orders after pleading guilty before Judge Mohamad Kamil Nizam, Berita Harian reported today.

According to the charges, Mohd Hashim was caught discarding a cigarette butt on a footpath in front of the Nilai Bus Terminal at 11.30am on January 4, while Herrykurniawan committed the same offence by a drain outside a private clinic along Jalan BBN 1/7 D Putra Indah, Nilai, around 1am on January 1.

They were charged under Subsection 77A(1) of the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Act 2007 and could be punished under Subsection 77A(2), with additional community service under Subsection 77B(1) of the same Act.

The law allows a fine of up to RM2,000 and up to 12 hours of community service within six months if convicted.

During mitigation, Mohd Hashim requested a lower fine, citing five dependents and a monthly income of RM2,500, while Herrykurniawan appealed for leniency due to not having a steady job.

Earlier, SW Corp prosecutor Siti Adora Rahtimin urged the court to impose fines and community service that would serve as a lesson to both the defendants and the public.

The court subsequently ordered each to pay a RM600 fine, with failure to pay resulting in 14 days’ imprisonment, and to complete six hours of community service within six months.