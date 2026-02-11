SINGAPORE, Feb 11 – Friends and alumni have launched a fundraising initiative for Raisha Anindra Pascasiswi, who remains hospitalised after a traffic accident in Singapore’s Chinatown that killed her six-year-old daughter on February 6.

The appeal, posted on the University of Indonesia alumni association’s Instagram, calls for donations to assist with Raisha’s medical expenses. The post also requested prayers for the family.

Raisha’s sister, Rara Anindita Swargastha, confirmed to The Straits Times that the initiative was started by her sister’s friends. She stated that Raisha is still under intensive care.

In a statement to The Straits Times, the Indonesian Embassy in Singapore reported Raisha sustained serious injuries, including internal injuries and fractures, and is in the high dependency unit at Singapore General Hospital. She has regained consciousness, is in stable condition, but remains weak.

The embassy added it is providing ongoing assistance to the family and has offered to facilitate legal support if required. While the family wishes to transfer Raisha to Indonesia, attending physicians have advised she is not yet medically fit for evacuation.

The accident occurred while the family was on holiday.

Raisha and her daughter, Sheyna Lashira Smaradiani, were struck by a car. Sheyna later died from cranio-cerebral injuries. Her remains were repatriated to Indonesia and buried in Jakarta on February 8.

Rara remembered her niece, known as Nana, as a cheerful and caring child. “Everyone who met her immediately fell in love with Nana because of her personality,” she said