SINGAPORE, Feb 5 — Former actor Ian Fang has had his permanent resident status revoked and will be deported from Singapore after serving his 40-month prison sentence, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) confirmed on Thursday.

He will also be barred from re-entering the country.

According to a CNA report today, the ICA said that the PR status of permanent residents who are convicted of offences is subject to review.

Fang, registered as Fang Wei Jie, was sentenced in May 2025 after pleading guilty to three counts of sexual penetration of a girl under 16.

Other offences considered during sentencing included three similar charges, one count of obstructing justice, and one count of stalking.

A gag order protects the identity of the 15-year-old victim, who was 15 when the incidents occurred in 2024.

Fang was 34 at the time they met at an entertainment event.

Before beginning his sentence in June, Fang publicly apologised, acknowledging responsibility for his actions.

He had been a full-time actor with Mediacorp for 12 years before leaving the company in 2023.