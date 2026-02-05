SINGAPORE, Feb 5 — The Republic of Singapore Navy has increased monitoring after a crocodile was spotted in waters near Changi Naval Base, prompting safety advisories for people in nearby coastal areas.

According to CNA, the navy said in a Facebook post late on Wednesday that its 9th Flotilla had been alerted to the reptile’s presence near the base, adding that the animal was seen briefly before heading back towards the Singapore Strait.

Base teams are now working with relevant authorities to keep watch on the situation.

The sighting comes days after a crocodile was reported in waters off Sentosa, marking the first such incident there.

It remains unclear whether both sightings involved the same animal.

As a precaution, water activities including swimming and kayaking were suspended at Siloso, Palawan and Tanjong beaches, while authorities also advised the public to avoid water activities around several southern islands, including St John’s, Lazarus, Kusu and Seringat.

Singapore has seen sporadic crocodile sightings in recent years.

In 2023, a nearly three-metre-long saltwater crocodile was put down after being assessed to pose a significant risk to public safety following sightings near Marina East Drive and East Coast Park.