KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh has outlined five key strategies for 2026 aimed at making the Federal Territories the best places to live.

She said the first strategy focuses on building a sustainable living ecosystem anchored in integrity, while the second aims to comprehensively improve urban cleanliness.

“The third strategy is to strengthen public safety through better flood mitigation, followed by a fourth focused on people’s wellbeing, while the fifth centres on advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in cities,” she said.

She was speaking in her address at the Federal Territories investiture ceremony, held in conjunction with Federal Territory Day 2026 at Istana Negara, today.

Hannah said all the strategies were designed to support national development and keep the Federal Territories at the heart of the Madani economy.

On specific plans, Hannah said Kuala Lumpur will be reinforced as an economic hub, Putrajaya will remain the administrative centre and Labuan will be developed as a blue economy and tourism hub in Borneo.

Hannah said the Federal Territories’ current economic performance is encouraging, with Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya posting 62 per cent GDP growth and Labuan 5.4 per cent, surpassing the national average of 5.1 per cent.

She also pledged to uphold clean governance, committing to zero tolerance for corruption or abuse of power in all Federal Territories initiatives, in line with the government’s goal of building a sustainable living ecosystem, with integrity as the foundation of public trust.

“I humbly express my deepest gratitude for the guidance of Your Majesty, who has always emphasised the utmost importance of trust, integrity, and clean governance in the administration of the nation,” she said.

She also expressed her gratitude to Sultan Ibrahim for consenting to her appointment as Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department.

“I, together with all officials of the Federal Territories Department and its agencies, pledge our full commitment to strengthen the Federal Territories for the wellbeing of the people,” she said.

Earlier, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, conferred federal awards, decorations and medals on 54 individuals in conjunction with the 2026 Federal Territory Day celebrations. — Bernama