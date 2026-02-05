PUTRAJAYA, Feb 5 — Goods transport vehicles are prohibited from being on the roads for four days in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebrations, to ensure smoother traffic flow and reduce the risk of crashes during the festive season.

Road Transport Department (JPJ) director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said the ban would be enforced two days before the festival, on Feb 14 and 15, as well as on Feb 21 and 22.

“All operators and drivers of the affected vehicles are advised to comply with this directive.

“Meanwhile, road users are also advised to always comply with traffic rules, ensure their vehicles are in safe condition, and plan their journeys properly throughout the festive season,” he said in a statement today.

Aedy Fadly said any complaints related to traffic offences could be channelled via the MyJPJ application through e-Aduan@JPJ or email [email protected].

Through an attachment provided by JPJ, it showed that there were three categories of goods vehicles involved in the enforcement of the ban from being on the roads throughout the festive season.

For category one, the ban is enforced at all times on the specified dates.

The vehicles involved in the category are heavy haulage lorries and tipper lorries with a laden weight exceeding 7,500 kilogrammes, low-loader lorries, pole trailers, flatbed trailers, log lorries, wheeled heavy machinery (except wheeled heavy machinery, tow trucks and tractors used for emergency and rescue operations); as well as tractors.

Lorries transporting cement, steel, stones, sand, soil, other construction materials, tin tailings, tin ore, quarry products and other minerals are also included under category one.

For category two, the ban is from 8 pm to 8 am throughout the period the ban is in force.

Vehicles under category two include container lorries transporting goods, except container lorries transporting goods from ports or airports to industrial areas within the same state and vice versa.

This also covers cargo lorries transporting electronic or electrical goods or industrial chemical materials from ports or airports to industrial areas within the same state and vice versa.

Lorries transporting fresh oil palm fruit bunches, crude palm oil products, scrap rubber and latex, as well as empty cargo lorries, are also among the vehicles under category two.

For category three, namely mobile cranes and concrete mixer lorries, the ban is enforced from 6 pm to 6 am throughout the ban period, and is subject to a distance of 25 kilometres from the base to the construction site as well as the permitted operating hours on specific roads.

According to JPJ, wheeled heavy machinery and mobile cranes are exempted when carrying out emergency works.

“Any goods vehicles or types of goods not stated in the attachment or schedule are allowed to use the roads during the ban period. — Bernama