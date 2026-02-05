KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — The value of transactions under Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) in the local market reached RM4.8 billion in 2025, with 99 per cent of recipients using the cashless assistance facility via MyKad, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Second Finance Minister Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan said that out of the RM5 billion allocation for monthly SARA under Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR), nearly 5.6 million recipients used their MyKad to purchase basic goods at registered premises.

He said SARA is a cashless aid programme delivered in the form of credit through the national identification card and can be used at registered stores partnered with the programme to buy 14 categories of essential items.

“This approach enables the government to effectively monitor the implementation of the programme and ensure that the targeted groups truly benefit from the assistance for its intended purpose. The year-on-year increase in STR and SARA allocations reflects the government’s commitment to strengthening the social safety net.

“This assistance, particularly SARA, is a targeted mechanism that helps citizens cope with rising living costs,” he said during the Ministers’ Question Time session.

Amir Hamzah was replying to a question from Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa (PH-Sekijang) regarding the total allocation of the SARA programme through the MyKasih system spent throughout 2025 and the actual transaction value generated in the local market.

Dr Zaliha also wanted to know the status of unspent aid as of the December 31, 2025 expiry date and the system improvement plan for 2026.

For the one-off SARA programme, Amir Hamzah said more than 21 million Malaysians made use of the assistance, representing 96 per cent of total recipients, with the transaction value in the local market exceeding RM2.05 billion.

Commenting on the unutilised SARA 2025 allocation, he said RM150 million was unspent or unredeemed as of December 31, 2025 and will be redistributed to other target groups.

The funds, he added, will be channelled to residents of shelters, particularly victims of domestic violence, under the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development, as well as students from the persons with disabilities community and special needs under the Ministry of Education.

He also said the allocation will cover the purchase of medical devices for poor patients under the Ministry of Health and the establishment and strengthening of student kitchen banks with a special allocation of RM15 million under the Ministry of Higher Education.

“Redistributing these funds not only ensures transparency and efficiency in public financial management but also strengthens the country’s social safety net. Focusing on vulnerable groups such as victims of domestic violence, persons with disabilities, and low-income patients demonstrates the government’s commitment to social justice and humanitarian principles.

“This initiative also highlights the government’s ability to manage public funds flexibly and respond to current needs. It reflects a more targeted and inclusive approach by the government in addressing social welfare issues,” he said. — Bernama