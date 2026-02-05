SINGAPORE, Feb 5 — A 44-year-old Singaporean was fined S$15,000 (RM46,480) on Wednesday for conspiring to smuggle puppies from Malaysia and keeping dogs for sale without a licence.

According to CNA, Eswaran Rajasevran’s accomplice was caught at Tuas Checkpoint with three puppies hidden in a motorcycle storage compartment.

The animals were intended for Eswaran’s fiancée’s dog boarding business, which did not hold a pet shop licence.

Court documents showed that Eswaran had coordinated with a Malaysian breeder via TikTok to acquire toy poodles, which he then bred at the Pawhaus & Dognassium Doggie Daycare facility for sale.

Eight toy poodles were found on the premises, including a litter of six puppies intended to be sold for at least S$1,000 each.

Eswaran could have faced up to 12 months’ jail and fines for smuggling and up to six months’ jail and fines for keeping dogs for sale without a licence.

His lawyer said he was working towards licences to operate as an international dog trainer and commercial breeder.