ARAU, Feb 5 — The police have successfully busted ‘Geng Boy Arau’ following the arrest of four individuals, including a woman, suspected of being involved in four housebreaking cases and a car theft involving a Perodua Kelisa across Perlis throughout January and early February.

Arau District Police Chief, Supt Ahmad Mohsin Md Rodi, said the suspects, aged between 28 and 47, were detained in Alor Setar, Kedah, and around the local district over the past two days.

The suspected mastermind, a 47-year-old cafe worker at a public university in Arau, was eventually caught at Jalan Santan, Kangar, around noon today after initially escaping a police dragnet last night.

The drama began at 7:50 pm last night when police arrested a male suspect by the roadside in Alor Setar and that led the team to raid the university cafe at 10:30 pm.

Though the mastermind was not there during the initial search, he suddenly drove into the cafe area in a Perodua Alza just as police were preparing to leave but when officers moved in to intercept the vehicle, the suspect turned aggressive and attempted to ram them.

The police were forced to fire several shots in self-defence, at the vehicle’s front tyres but despite a blown tyre, the suspect managed to drive another four kilometers to Taman Bersatu before the vehicle finally grinded to a halt.

One man was detained from the car, but the mastermind managed to vanish into the undergrowth, evading capture until he was finally tracked down earlier today.

Investigations revealed that one of the detainees, a 31-year-old woman, is the wife of the cafe worker. A subsequent search of their home in Kangar uncovered several items believed to be stolen property. The mastermind himself is no stranger to the law, possessing 12 prior records for drug offences and 12 other criminal records for various crimes.

With these arrests, the police have cleared multiple cases reported between January 25 and February 2, which involved total losses estimated at RM30,000. While the mastermind is set to be remanded tomorrow, the other three suspects have already been remanded for up to seven days. The case is being investigated for attempted murder, obstructing a public servant, housebreaking, and motor vehicle theft. — Bernama