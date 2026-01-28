SINGAPORE, Jan 28 — A 77‑year‑old man has been fined S$500 (RM1,555) after he cut open a crow trap set up by Singapore’s National Parks Board (NParks), freeing three birds and disrupting an ongoing population‑control operation.

According to CNA, Tan See Chee spotted the trap from a passing bus on Oct 20, 2025, then returned to the site at Lorong 4 Toa Payoh, where he cut the cable ties securing the enclosure and opened its door.

An employee from Bird Management — the contractor engaged by NParks — witnessed the act through a CCTV system and attempted to warn him via the trap’s audio system.

Tan left the scene, and three crows escaped.

NParks pays its vendor S$20 per captured crow, meaning the company lost S$60 from the released birds. Additional labour and repair costs brought the total loss to about S$370, which Tan later compensated voluntarily. The judge noted his restitution and the limited damage caused when deciding the sentence.

Prosecutors highlighted that house crows are an invasive species that threaten biodiversity, can be aggressive when nesting, and often cause noise and hygiene issues. NParks removed more than 12,000 nests and 20,000 crows between 2024 and 2025, yet public feedback on crow encounters continued to rise.

Tan, who appeared hard of hearing, apologised in court and said he was remorseful for “doing a mistake.” He paid the fine in full.

The offence of committing mischief that disrupts a public agency’s function carries a maximum penalty of 10 years’ jail, a fine, or both.