PUTRAJAYA, Jan 27 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) is in constant contact with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and relevant international counterparts to verify reports circulating on social media regarding Nipah virus infections reported in India.

In a statement today, MOH said the situation is being monitored closely through official channels, including engagement with the WHO and bilateral communications with the authorities concerned, to ensure accurate and timely information is obtained.

“Any further public health measures will be decided based on confirmed information and careful risk assessment, in line with national policies and established procedures,” the statement read.

In the meantime, MOH said public health preparedness at points of entry, including international airports, seaports, and land border crossings, remains consistently operational in accordance with established protocols.

These measures include health surveillance and risk-based screening of travellers; clear referral pathways for travellers with symptoms or suspected illness; and operational readiness of the Emergency Medical Team in line with existing infectious disease guidelines.

“MOH emphasises that border health control measures are continuously maintained and will be scaled up proportionately based on the evolving risk assessment and official epidemiological updates,” it added.

According to the WHO, Nipah virus disease is a zoonotic infection that can be transmitted to humans through contact with infected animals, contaminated food, or directly from person to person.

It can cause fever, headache, cough, sore throat and difficulty in breathing. — Bernama