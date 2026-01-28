KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has stressed that ministries and government-linked investment companies (GLICs) emphasise evaluating the effectiveness of high-impact initiatives under the Bumiputera Economic Transformation Plan 2035 (PuTERA35).

Chairing the first Bumiputera Economic Council (MEB) meeting of 2026 today, he said that ministries and GLICs must also ensure that the implementation of planned initiatives does not overlap and is complementary.

He said that in-depth, continuous analysis is crucial to avoid becoming complacent, such as merely listing initiatives that have been carried out, without assessing their actual impact and the areas for improvement that should be explored. He added that the MEB has comprehensively reviewed the progress of implementation and the high-impact initiatives under PuTERA35.

"The meeting also took note of the current progress in the implementation of various initiatives by GLICs in supporting the Bumiputera economic empowerment agenda, particularly in the areas of property development, entrepreneurship, talent development, and social initiatives.

"With a more integrated, focused and structured approach, I am confident that the initiatives under PuTERA35 will continue to benefit various segments of society and deliver the intended outcomes for the prosperity of the Bumiputera economy and the nation as a whole,” Anwar said in a post on his Facebook page today. — Bernama