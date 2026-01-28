KUALA LUMPUR — Three alleged leaders of the “Captain Praba” organised crime group will be charged at the Sepang Sessions Court this afternoon following their successful arrest and extradition from India, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) confirmed today.

In a statement, Criminal Investigation Department Director CP Datuk M. Kumar said the trio were apprehended in Mumbai with the cooperation of Indian authorities as part of a special operation codenamed “Operation Jack Sparrow.”

The suspects were arrested based on warrants issued by the Sepang Sessions Court on January 14 and were brought back to Malaysia to face charges.

They are being investigated under Section 130V of the Penal Code for being members of an organised crime group, which carries a prison sentence of between five and twenty years upon conviction.

“Charges against the three suspects will be brought on January 28, 2026, at 2:30pm at the Sepang Sessions Court,” Kumar stated.

He added that the PDRM records its appreciation to the Indian authorities for their close cooperation in the arrests and reiterated the department’s commitment to upholding the rule of law to ensure national security.

Last September, police arrested 17 other members of the “Captain Praba” group in a multi-state operation.