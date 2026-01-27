SINGAPORE, Jan 27 — A Singapore Airlines aircraft reportedly sustained tail damage during a landing at Changi Airport last Saturday after encountering windy conditions on arrival from Manila.

The incident involved flight SQ917, an Airbus A350-900 carrying 256 passengers and 16 crew members, all of whom later disembarked normally, according to Singapore’s The Straits Times.

The airline said the aircraft carried out a rejected landing at about 6.07pm due to wind conditions, during which its tail made contact with the runway.

The jet subsequently went around, landed safely at 6.32pm and taxied to the terminal without further incident.

Singapore Airlines added that the aircraft is undergoing repairs, while the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore has been contacted for details on the weather conditions at the time.