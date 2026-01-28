SINGAPORE, Jan 28 — With the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations approaching, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) urged visitors to be mindful of the crowds and their personal safety.

In a statement today, SPF said that the Chinese New Year Bazaar, held from January 27 (Tuesday) to 16 February 16 (Monday), will likely attract many visitors especially in the evenings.

To manage the influx, police officers, auxiliary police, and security personnel will be deployed throughout the area.

Real-time crowd updates and area closures will be available via the Crowd@Chinatown portal, accessible from 6pm to 1am on both desktop and mobile devices during the final four days of the bazaar (Feb 13–16).

SPF warned that if crowd safety thresholds are exceeded, selected areas may be locked down, and visitors will be diverted. They advised the public to remain patient and follow instructions from officers on site.

To facilitate the bazaar, **Temple Street** will be closed to vehicles during the following hours:

Mon–Thu: 4pm to 11pm

Fri–Sun: 2pm to 11.59pm

Feb 16: 2pm to 1.30am

Only authorised vehicles, police, and emergency services will be allowed access during these periods.

Parking restrictions will be strictly enforced, and illegally parked vehicles may be towed. Auxiliary police and security officers will assist with traffic direction.