SINGAPORE, Jan 10 — About 100 residents were evacuated from Block 29 in Tampines Street 86 after a bedroom fire broke out on Thursday night, the Straits Times reported.

A firefighter responding to the incident was later taken to Changi General Hospital after suffering heat exhaustion.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said in a Facebook post that it received the alert at 9.05pm.

SCDF said the fire started in a 15th floor bedroom and that no one was inside the unit when officers arrived.

It said, “Firefighters conducted forcible entry into the smoke filled unit and extinguished the fire with two water jets.”

The blaze was largely confined to the bedroom, and investigations into its cause are ongoing, SCDF added.

SCDF also reminded the public to extinguish lighted materials such as candles before leaving home.

It advised residents not to leave cooking unattended, avoid overloading power sockets and switch off electrical appliances when not in use.