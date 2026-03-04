SINGAPORE, March 4 — Singaporeans in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are advised to visit the Etihad Airways and Emirates Airlines websites to secure flight tickets to leave the country amid ongoing conflicts.

The Singapore Embassy in Abu Dhabi and Consulate-General in Dubai noted in a Facebook post that Etihad and Emirates have released tickets for flights to Singapore departing Abu Dhabi on March 5 and Dubai on March 4.

It said the tickets are expected to be in extremely high demand and may sell out rapidly given the current flight disruptions across the Middle East region.

“Given the urgency and limited availability, we strongly encourage immediate action if you wish to secure seats.

“If you do secure tickets, please confirm with the airline that the flight will proceed before heading to the airport,” the embassy said on Wednesday.

However, the embassy also warned that given the current circumstances, Singaporeans should be ready for cancellations, frequent changes and delays, possibly at short notice.

“We will continue to closely monitor the situation and provide updates, as necessary,” it added. — Bernama