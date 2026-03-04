SINGAPORE, March 4 — Singapore will add eight new jobs to the non-traditional source occupation list (NTSOL) beginning September 2026, said Manpower Minister Dr Tan See Leng.

He said the new occupations will include the areas of food services, social services and air transportation, allowing businesses to hire higher quality non-professionals, managers, executives, and technicians (PMET) workers from non-traditional source countries for specific roles where there are not enough local workers.

The countries under NTSOL include Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia, India, Laos, Myanmar, the Philippines, Sri Lanka and Thailand.

“With the upcoming expansion of the NTSOL to include four more food and beverages (F&B) roles, including frontline waiters, businesses can retain these workers who may not meet the higher S-Pass qualifying salary,” Tan said during the Committee of Supply 2026 debate in Parliament yesterday,

Meanwhile, Tan said the republic will raise the retirement and re-employment ages to 64 and 69, respectively, beginning July 1, 2026.

He said, this means that Singapore is on track to raising the retirement age to 65 and the re-employment age to 70 by 2030.

“This will give our seniors more flexibility and assurance, while enabling employers to retain experienced workers,” he added. — Bernama