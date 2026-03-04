SINGAPORE, March 4 — The Singapore Foreign Affairs Ministry (MFA) and its overseas missions in the Middle East are conducting a survey to gauge the level of interest among Singaporeans in the region for assisted departure arrangements amid ongoing airport closures.

The Singapore Embassy in Abu Dhabi and Consulate-General in Dubai noted in a Facebook post on Tuesday that Singaporeans may be required to travel to a neighbouring country for safe passage out of the region.

“This may include overland travel through congested checkpoints.”

“Please note that it may not be feasible to facilitate departures from all regions and airports,” it said, adding that the survey is to assess the interest for assisted departures, and is not a confirmation that evacuation operations will be mounted.

The mission also highlighted that individuals requiring assistance would be responsible for all costs of travel, including air tickets, land transportation, travel documentation, visas and temporary accommodation.

Meanwhile, the Singapore Embassy in Doha, in a Facebook post, said it is gathering Singaporeans’ interest for an assisted land departure from Qatar to Saudi Arabia.

“Please note that the journey we are exploring is a seven-hour bus ride from Doha to Riyadh.”

“From Riyadh, Singaporeans can take a connecting commercial flight to a third city or country to return to Singapore,” it said.

It also emphasised that, given the evolving situation, the mission might also explore a 17-hour bus journey to Jeddah, where commercial flights to Singapore are still operating.

The survey can be accessed via https://go.gov.sg/middle-east-survey-of-intent. — Bernama