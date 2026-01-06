SINGAPORE, Jan 6 — A six-year-old boy reportedly suffered a fractured nose after falling at the Walking Net attraction at Canopy Park in Jewel Changi Airport during the year-end school holidays.

According to a report in Singapore’s CNA, the incident occurred on December 10 when the boy tripped and struck a wooden platform while on the net attraction.

Jewel Changi Airport reportedly said its staff administered first aid immediately, adding that further medical assistance within the airport was not opted for by the child’s parent.

A spokesperson said visitors are required to adhere to safety guidelines, including a prohibition on running or rowdy play, and that children must be supervised by an accompanying adult.

Singapore’s Building and Construction Authority said it investigated the incident and verified that the attraction complies with regulatory requirements under the Amusement Rides Safety Act.

“The child, who was running on the net, lost balance and struck the wooden plank walkway,” the authority reportedly said, while urging visitors to follow posted safety instructions.

The boy’s father said his son underwent surgery the following day and is recovering.

He reportedly said that the issue should not be focused on his son running on the attraction, but on the attraction’s safety design.

“Had the hard edges of the wooden flooring been properly covered, this injury could have been prevented,” he was quoted as saying.