Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming, who announced the special allocation, said the schools were Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Seri Intan, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Seri Setia, Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) San Min 1, SJKC San Min 2, and SJKC Batu Dua Belas.

The Teluk Intan Member of Parliament said that each school would receive RM50,000 under the initiative, which was expected to benefit hundreds of students and teachers in the constituency.

“The Madani government is always committed to ensuring that no school is left out of receiving proper basic facilities.

“Through this additional allocation, we hope it will boost students’ motivation to pursue knowledge in a better learning environment,” he said in a statement today.

The statement said Nga, together with Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh, also visited SK Seri Intan to inspect the facilities firsthand and present the allocation to the school.

The programme today was also attended by Pasir Bedamar assemblyman Woo Kah Leong, members of the Teluk Intan Municipal Council, and representatives from the respective school management boards. — Bernama