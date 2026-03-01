JERUSALEM, March 1 — The Israeli military today said it had destroyed roughly half of Iran’s missile stockpiles, adding the Islamic republic had been producing dozens of surface-to-surface missiles each month.

“During the operation, we destroyed approximately half of the Iranian regime’s missile stockpiles and prevented the production of at least 1,500 additional missiles,” military spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin said in a televised statement.

“The regime had recently been producing dozens of surface-to-surface missiles per month and intended to increase production to hundreds per month.” — AFP