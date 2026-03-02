KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — The Health Ministry recorded 417 new tuberculosis (TB) cases nationwide during the seventh epidemiological week this year, showing a decline compared with the same period last year.

According to a report by the New Straits Times, this represents a decrease of 65 cases from the 482 reported during the corresponding week in 2025.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said the figures reflect the effectiveness of the ministry’s ongoing TB control and prevention efforts.

“Alhamdulillah, no new clusters have been identified, and the number of cases is trending downward. We hope this positive pattern continues,” he said after attending the Agenda Nasional Malaysia Sihat roadshow and Perdana Iftar ceremony in Kota Baru, Kelantan, yesterday.

Dzulkefly added that the ministry will maintain strict monitoring and enforcement, and will step up early screening for high-risk groups while promoting public awareness on seeking prompt treatment.

Also present at the event was Kelantan health director Datuk Dr Mohd Azman Yacob.

In a separate update, Dzulkefly noted that the ministry had received 12 food hygiene complaints related to Ramadan bazaars nationwide as of Saturday.

Four were lodged via WhatsApp, and no food poisoning incidents have been reported.

He said no compounds have been issued to traders so far, as compliance levels have been encouraging.