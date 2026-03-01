KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — National carrier Malaysia Airlines has extended its suspension of all flights to and from Doha (DOH), Jeddah (JED), and Madinah (MED) until March 4, 2026, following the cancellations implemented from Feb 28 to March 1, 2026.

Its parent company Malaysia Aviation Group Bhd (MAG) said this is due to the continued closure of airspace in parts of the Middle East amid escalating regional security developments.

However, it said all other flights, including those to and from London (LHR) and Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG), remain on schedule at this time.

“These flights are operating on alternative routings, well clear of the affected conflict zone,” MAG said in a statement today.

The affected flights are as follows: MH150/March 1, 2026 (KUL-JED) STD/STA: 05:00/14:40

MH151/March 1, 2026 (JED-KUL) STD/STA: 16:10/01:10

MH156/March 1 & 3, 2026 (KUL-JED) STD/STA: 11:00/20:40

MH157/Match 1 & 3, 2026 (JED-KUL) STD/STA: 22:10/07:10

MH160/March 1-4, 2026 (KUL-DOH) STD/STA: 12:45/20:40

MH161/March 1-4, 2026 (DOH-KUL) STD/STA: 22:30/06:05

MH164/March 1-4, 2026 (KUL-DOH) STD/STA: 18:30/02:15

MH165/March 1-4, 2026 (DOH-KUL) STD/STA: 05:10/12:50

MH6126/March 1, 2026 (KUL-DOH) STD/STA: 17:35/01:15

MH6126/March 1, 2026 (DOH-AMS) STD/STA: 02:15/10:05

MH6127/March 1, 2026 (AMS-DOH) STD/STA: 12:40/19:30

MH6127/March 1, 2026 (DOH-KUL) STD/STA: 20:30/04:00

MH150/March 2, 2026 (KUL-JED) STD/STA: 05:50/15:30

MH155/March 2, 2026 (JED-JHB) STD/STA: 17:00-02:05

MH162/March 2, 2026 (JHB-MED) STD/STA: 03:35/13:20

MH153/March 2, 2026 (MED-KUL) STD/STA: 14:40/23:35

MH158/March 2, 2026 (KUL-MED) STD/STA: 07:35/16:50

MH159/March 2, 2026 (MED-KUL) STD/STA: 18:30/03:15

MH152/March 4, 2026 (KUL-MED) STD/STA: 02:15/11:45

MH153/March 4, 2026 (MED-KUL) STD/STA: 13:05/22:00

MAG said affected passengers are being notified and assisted with alternative travel arrangements where required.

“Flights to the affected destinations will remain suspended pending further assessment of the security situation.

“Passengers are advised to update their contact details via ‘My Booking’ for timely updates,” it said, adding that assistance is also available via Live Chat support available on the website, or by contacting the Malaysia Airlines global contact centre at 1 300 88 3000 (within Malaysia) or +603 7843 3000 (outside Malaysia). — Bernama