KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — Malaysia stands in solidarity with all Muslims and communities in the Middle East who have been affected by the tensions caused by the actions of the United States (US) and Israel in launching attacks on Iran on Saturday.

In a Facebook post today, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Malaysia prays for the well-being of Muslims and all communities affected in the Middle East.

He also expressed hope that peace, justice and stability can soon be restored in the Middle East.

The US and Israel launched a series of attacks on targets in Iran on Saturday, including Tehran, with reports of civilian casualties.

Iran has carried out retaliatory missile attacks on Israeli territory as well as on US military facilities in the Middle East.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was reportedly killed in the attack on Saturday morning, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported. — Bernama