SINGAPORE, March 1 — Exploiting legal “grey areas” and inflated invoices, car dealers here are flooding social media with S$0 down-payment schemes that bypass central bank rules.

Such predatory tactics have helped push household motor vehicle debt to a 12-year high of S$12.4 billion (RM43 billion), sparking urgent warnings from authorities over the risks of “deceptive” financing and potential fraud, Th Straits Times reported.

The advertisements, ubiquitous on Instagram and Facebook, promise buyers they can skip the mandatory 30 per cent or 40 per cent down payment required by law.

By offering “100 per cent in-house loans” and “guaranteed approval,” smaller industry players are enticing buyers into high-interest debt cycles that circumvent the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s (MAS) cooling measures.

The ‘grey area’ of in-house financing

While banks and licensed moneylenders are strictly regulated by MAS and the Ministry of Law, in-house financing by car dealers operates in a regulatory vacuum. Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow recently warned that these arrangements are effectively “unsecured personal loans” masquerading as hire-purchase agreements.

Yio Chu Kang MP Yip Hong Weng has called for a level playing field, noting that if a contract mirrors a loan, it should carry the same consumer protections.

“We should not normalise 100 per cent financing in a way that leaves families one unexpected setback away from financial stress,” Yip said.

“Easy financing can make cars appear more affordable than they truly are.”

One of the most common and dangerous tactics involves “price padding.” To secure a larger loan from a financial institution, dealers artificially inflate the car’s sale price on paper.

For instance, if a car actually costs S$120,000, a dealer might submit an invoice for S$170,000. Under MAS rules, a bank can lend up to 70 per cent of that value, roughly S$119,000, which covers almost the entire real cost of the car, leaving the buyer to pay nothing upfront.

“That’s not a creative financing structure. That’s deception,” said Ben Charoenwong, associate professor of finance at INSEAD.

He said that both the buyer and seller could be committing fraud.

“The brazenness—openly advertising on social media—tells you exactly how dealers perceive the regulatory environment: they don’t fear consequences.”

The e-hailing loophole

An investigation by ST revealed that four out of five dealers were willing to offer 100 per cent financing.

Beyond price padding, some dealers encouraged buyers to register their vehicles as Private-Hire Cars (PHCs), Singapore’s equivalent to e-hailing vehicles for platforms like Grab or Gojek.

Because PHCs are classified for commercial use, they are exempt from MAS’ car financing restrictions. Authorities are now monitoring this “phantom” registration trend, where owners claim commercial intent solely to secure a full loan.

The financial burden of these “easy” loans is immense. In one case, a dealer quoted a 10-year loan for a car worth S$178,000 inclusive of the Certificate of Entitlement (COE).

With a monthly instalment of S$2,000, a buyer would ultimately pay S$240,000 or a S$62,000 premium in interest and hidden costs.

MAS has sounded a note of caution, stating that unregulated schemes carry significantly higher risks, including hidden charges and greater losses for borrowers in the event of default.

The authority now expects financial institutions to conduct independent valuations rather than relying on dealer-submitted invoices to counter mark-up practices.