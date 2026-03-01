KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin today called for amendments to two proposed constitutional bills on the separation of powers between the Public Prosecutor and the Attorney General, and the introduction of term limits for the prime minister.

In a statement, he said Opposition Members of Parliament had reviewed the Bills and found that several provisions must be improved before they are tabled and decided by the Dewan Rakyat.

“This Bill must ensure that both institutions are truly independent from any interference in carrying out their respective jurisdictions, and are subject to clear and transparent accountability mechanisms,” he said.

He proposed that the appointment and removal of the Public Prosecutor be overseen by a bipartisan Parliamentary Select Committee with authority comparable to the Public Accounts Committee, including the power to summon the Public Prosecutor or Attorney General on matters of prosecution policy without affecting ongoing cases.

The Opposition also urged that the amendments provide for judicial review of decisions involving prosecutorial powers and the functions of the Attorney General.

On the proposed term limits for the prime minister, Hamzah stressed that any amendment must not restrict the discretion of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong under Articles 40(2)(a) and 43(2)(a) of the Federal Constitution.

He said any bill that limits the monarch’s discretion must first obtain the consent of the Conference of Rulers in accordance with Article 38(4).

Hamzah added that the prime minister should not concurrently hold the finance portfolio, arguing that institutional reforms must not be “piecemeal or cosmetic” but grounded in genuine separation of powers and checks and balances.