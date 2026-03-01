TEHRAN, March 1 — Iran’s armed forces chief of staff Abdolrahim Mousavi was killed along with other senior generals in US and Israeli strikes on the country, state TV reported on Sunday.

State TV listed the name of Mousavi along with defence minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, Revolutionary Guards chief Mohammad Pakpour, and head of the defence council Ali Shamkhani as among those killed during Saturday’s strikes.

It said they were killed “during a Defence Council meeting”, adding that other names will be announced later. — AFP