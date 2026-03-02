KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — The Malaysian embassy in Muscat has issued a consular notice updating Malaysians stranded in the country following recent developments in the Middle East.

The embassy, in a notice posted on its Facebook page, said the consular notice was issued following consular visits by its staff.

Among the updates, Qatar Airways has extended hotel accommodations for affected passengers until Monday (March 2). Flights scheduled for the same day to the destinations of Malaysian citizens are still awaiting final confirmation from the airlines.

“Some might choose to arrange their own flights to Malaysia/ other destinations. If you are considering this option, please ensure to check transit visa requirements, as processing may take several days for countries before purchasing your tickets,” the notice read.

The embassy encourages Malaysians to follow their airline arrangements to avoid complications where possible and ensure that their passports and other important documents are readily accessible.

Malaysians requiring further consular assistance may contact the Embassy Emergency Line at +968 7159 2388 or email [email protected].

The media reported that Oman was attacked yesterday. — Bernama