KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a thunderstorm warning for several areas in Penang, Pahang and Selangor, with adverse weather expected until 10am today.

In a Facebook post at 7am, MetMalaysia said thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are forecast in Penang’s south-west and north-east districts.

In Pahang, the warning covers Raub, Jerantut and Temerloh, while in Selangor, Klang and Kuala Langat are affected.

The department explained that the warning is issued when there are signs of thunderstorms with rainfall intensity exceeding 20 mm per hour that are imminent or expected to persist for more than an hour.

It added that thunderstorm warnings are short-term alerts, valid for no more than six hours for each issuance.

The alert comes as part of MetMalaysia’s routine monitoring of unstable weather conditions across the country.