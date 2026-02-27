SINGAPORE, Feb 27 — Singapore is still considering an invitation from the United States to formally join the newly established Board of Peace, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said on February 27.

The Straits Times reported that in the meantime, Singapore will continue exploring initiatives similar to those unveiled at the Board’s first meeting in Washington on February 19, which was attended by nearly 50 countries to oversee the next stage of the Gaza peace plan.

Answering questions in Parliament from Workers’ Party MP Gerald Giam (Aljunied GRC) on the January invitation, Balakrishnan said Singapore remains committed to playing a constructive role in Gaza’s peace and reconstruction efforts.

He reaffirmed the Republic’s long-standing position that a negotiated two-state solution, in line with relevant UN Security Council resolutions, is the only path to a just and lasting peace.

“We oppose attempts to create new facts on the ground that undermine the prospects for a two-state solution. Israeli settlements in the West Bank are illegal under international law,” he added.

Singapore has also sustained humanitarian support for Gaza, providing more than US$25 million (RM97.25 million) in aid across 11 tranches.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim highlighted the strong engagement of Singaporeans, who have contributed monetary donations and aid, reflecting a “we first” community spirit.

In addition to humanitarian assistance, Singapore supports human capital development for the Palestinian Authority through its US$10 million Enhanced Technical Assistance Package, while collaborating with regional partners such as Jordan and Egypt to deliver aid, including air drops and prosthetics.

Balakrishnan and Zhulkarnain recently hosted Palestinian Authority Minister of Finance Estephan Salameh, who praised Singapore’s humanitarian and capacity-building support.

The ministers emphasised that Singapore’s spirit of giving extends beyond the Middle East, citing contributions to natural disaster relief efforts across South and Southeast Asia in 2025.