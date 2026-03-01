GEORGE TOWN, March 1 — The arrest of four individuals to assist investigations into the attack on a man at a shopping mall along Jalan Kelawai last Wednesday is expected to help resolve the case.

Penang police chief Datuk Azizee Ismail said two men and two women, aged between 29 and 40, have been remanded for between four and five days to facilitate investigations.

“Police are still conducting further investigations into the four suspects, including determining the actual motive behind the incident, but we believe the arrests will help solve the case.

“We are also in the process of completing the investigation papers. The case is being investigated under Section 326 of the Penal Code,” he said when contacted today.

Azizee added that police have not ruled out the possibility that all the suspects knew each other.

Yesterday, media reports stated that two 29-year-old men were remanded for five days until March 4, while a 40-year-old woman was remanded for four days until March 3 to assist in investigations.

The two male suspects are businessmen, while the woman works as a company administrator.

The incident is believed to have stemmed from a business dispute.

Earlier on Friday, police arrested a 38-year-old woman who was then remanded for four days to assist in the probe.

In the incident last Wednesday, a man sustained serious injuries after being attacked and slashed by another man at a shopping mall before the suspect fled the scene on a motorcycle. — Bernama