KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — Batik Air has cancelled today’s scheduled service between Kuala Lumpur and Dubai as a precautionary safety measure due to the closure of designated airspace corridors in the Middle East.

The airline said it continues to closely monitor the evolving situation and assess the impact on regional airspace and flight operations.

“This decision is in line with guidance from relevant aviation authorities and reflects Batik Air’s commitment to ensuring the highest standards of operational safety,” it said in a statement today.

Affected passengers are being notified directly and will be provided with the necessary assistance, including rebooking options or refunds where applicable.

It advised passengers travelling on upcoming services to the region to monitor their flight status regularly via the airline’s official website and communication channels.

Batik Air said it remains in close coordination with civil aviation regulators, airport authorities, and operational partners, and will continue to assess developments as the situation evolves.

“Further updates will be issued as more information becomes available,” the carrier added. — Bernama