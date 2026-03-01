SEPANG, March 1 — Operations at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) remain stable and orderly despite several flight cancellations linked to the evolving situation in the Middle East, according to Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB).

MAHB told Bernama that both KLIA Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 continue to operate fully, with passenger processing at check-in, security screening and immigration proceeding without disruption.

The airport operator said a total of 26 flights have been cancelled, comprising 13 departures and 13 arrivals.

“These involved selected services to and from affected Middle East destinations and certain long-haul routings that require airspace adjustments,” it said.

At this time, MAHB confirmed that no stranded passengers have been registered under its Crisis Response System, with passenger flow across both terminals remaining well managed.

However, MAHB cautioned that the situation remains fluid and subject to airspace and airline safety assessments, with further schedule adjustments highly likely.

“Airlines are continuously monitoring airspace developments, particularly those operating long-haul routes, as alternative routing may be needed to avoid affected zones.

“Malaysia Airports will continue to monitor developments closely and lead coordinated response efforts to ensure safe, orderly and efficient airport operations,” it said.

Passengers travelling to or transiting through impacted regions are strongly advised to check their flight status directly with their airline before heading to the airport, ensure their contact details are updated, and monitor official airline communications for the latest updates.

According to MAHB, regular crisis coordination meetings are being convened, with situation reports (SITREPs) received from key stakeholders to ensure a consolidated and up-to-date operational picture.

It noted that airlines are required to notify airport management of any operational revisions, including cancellations, diversions or schedule adjustments.

“Contingency measures remain in place should the situation escalate, with the airport community operating under a structured and coordinated response mechanism,” MAHB said.

The United States and Israel launched a series of attacks on targets in Iran on Saturday, including Tehran.

Iran has carried out retaliatory missile attacks on Israeli territory as well as on US military facilities in the Middle East.

Thousands of Middle Eastern flights have been cancelled, and airspace in the region has been closed following the development.

Major carriers, including Malaysia Airlines, Qatar Airways, Saudia, and Abu Dhabi-based airlines, have suspended or cancelled multiple flights since yesterday. — Bernama