SINGAPORE, Jan 6 — A former Tanjong Pagar United football player was ordered to undergo 15 months’ probation after punching two opposing players following a match last year.

According to a report by Singapore’s CNA, 20-year-old Rizqin Aniq Rahaizad was also ordered to perform 70 hours of community service, with his parents furnishing a S$5,000 (about RM15,835) bond to ensure his good behaviour.

Rizqin pleaded guilty to a charge of voluntarily causing hurt, with a second charge taken into consideration by the court.

The incident occurred after an under-21 match between Tanjong Pagar United and Albirex Niigata United at Jurong East Stadium on February 10 last year.

Court documents said he punched two opposing players during post-match handshakes.

One of the victims was knocked unconscious and subsequently diagnosed with a concussion and mild post-traumatic stress disorder.