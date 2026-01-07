PUTRAJAYA, Jan 7 — Former army chief, General Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan, arrived at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters, here, this afternoon, believed to record a statement in connection with an investigation into a corruption case involving the procurement of army projects.

He was seen arriving at the MACC headquarters at 3.10 pm, accompanied by several individuals, before entering the building.

Previously, Defence Minister, Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, said that Muhammad Hafizuddeain had been ordered to go on leave pending the completion of investigations by the authorities into the allegations involving him.

Chief of Staff of the Malaysian Armed Forces Headquarters, Lieutenant General Datuk Azhan Md Othman, has been appointed as the 31st Chief of the Malaysian Army, effective Jan 1.

On Dec 23, MACC officers visited the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) to examine projects implemented through the open tender procurement method, as well as procurements carried out under the Pusat Tanggungjawab (PTJ) of the Malaysian Army.

Yesterday, the MACC remanded 17 company directors, suspected of being involved in a cartel network linked to army procurement tenders. — Bernama