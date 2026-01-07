KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, today firmly advised newly appointed Army Chief General Datuk Azhan Md Othman to ensure that all personnel of the Malaysian Army (TDM) uphold the highest standards of integrity and trust in the discharge of their duties.

His Majesty stressed that corruption is the main enemy to the strength and credibility of the nation’s defence forces, and that any form of abuse of power or misconduct is completely unacceptable.

As the Supreme Commander of the Malaysian Armed Forces, Sultan Ibrahim also reminded that leadership rooted in integrity must begin at the highest level, and that the Army Chief must lead by example in cultivating clean, transparent and accountable governance.

According to a post on the Facebook page of Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, His Majesty also expressed hope that TDM will continue to be respected and trusted by the people as a professional force free from corrupt practices in safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty and security.

“Previously, I have repeatedly stressed the issue of ‘middlemen’ or agents at the Ministry of Defence… they should not be allowed in at all,” Sultan Ibrahim said.

Earlier today, His Majesty granted an audience to the newly appointed Army Chief at Istana Bukit Tunku here.

Azhan was officially appointed as the 31st Malaysian Army Chief with effect from Jan 1.

The appointment was in line with the decision of the 631st Armed Forces Council meeting held on Nov 19 last year and received the consent of Sultan Ibrahim on Dec 1.

Several photographs of the meeting between Sultan Ibrahim and Azhan were also uploaded with the post.— Bernama