NILAI, Jan 7 — Police have detained a married couple to assist in investigations into an alleged abuse case involving a 10-year-old boy here.

Nilai district police chief Supt Johari Yahya said that the boy’s biological mother, 30, and stepfather, 22, were arrested at 1.58 pm today after surrendering themselves at the Nilai district police headquarters.

He said the case came to light yesterday when a food delivery rider discovered the child abandoned, frightened and shivering outside a convenience store in Star Valley, Nilai, at about 5.30pm, before handing him over to the police.

“Initial examinations revealed suspected abuse-related injuries on several parts of the boy’s body. He was subsequently referred to Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital in Seremban for further medical examination and treatment,” he said.

“Further investigations revealed that the child had previously received treatment at Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in Klang in 2020 after sustaining non-accidental injuries in the form of burns caused by exposure to hot water on the head, right shoulder, chest and back,” he said in a statement here today.

Johari said the case is being investigated under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001.

He added that the police view all forms of abuse against children seriously and will not compromise with any individual found to have committed such acts. — Bernama