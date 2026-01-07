BUKIT MERTAJAM, Jan 7 — A restaurant operator pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to causing injury to a doctor last week.

Khor Wei Yeak, 32, was charged with intentionally causing hurt to L. Avinash, 32, by driving into him in the third radio frequency identification (RFID) lane at the Perai Toll Plaza in Seberang Perai Tengah here at 11.30 pm on Dec 28.

The charge was framed under Section 324 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum jail term of 10 years, or a fine, or whipping, or any two of these punishments upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Siti Nur Amalina Harun proposed bail of RM8,000, but the accused’s lawyer, C. Hari Prassaad Rao, appealed for a lower amount, saying his client had a one-year-old child and earned only RM1,500 to RM2,000 a month from his Western food business.

Magistrate Nurul Rasyidah Mohd Akit allowed bail of RM5,000 with one surety for the accused and set March 4 for the submission of documents and medical reports.

The accused and his 23-year-old wife were earlier detained to assist in the investigation into the attempted murder of the doctor, after CCTV footage of the incident went viral. — Bernama