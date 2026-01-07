PETALING JAYA, Jan 7 — Former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will not undergo surgery for his fractured hip due to his age, his son Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said today.

Speaking in a video posted today, Mukhriz said Dr Mahathir, 100, fractured his hip after a fall during his routine morning exercise on his balcony.

He was admitted to the National Heart Institute (IJN) yesterday following the incident.

“The report from IJN is that as he had fractured his hip, it would take two to three weeks of admission at the hospital.

“Due to his age of 100 years, an operation is not a wise option,” Mukhriz said, adding that his father’s recovery will take some time.

He also thanked members of the public for their well wishes and requested privacy for Dr Mahathir to rest and recuperate.

“I also request that everyone give the space for Dr Mahathir to rest and get better as quickly as possible,” he said from the office of Parti Pejuang in Kuala Lumpur.

Dr Mahathir’s daughter, Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir yesterday described the fracture as “serious but not dangerous.”

“For his age, everything is relative… he’s fine,” she told the media.

Dr Mahathir, who was conscious when taken to IJN, has previously undergone at least two major heart surgeries, including a quadruple bypass in 2007, his press secretary Sufi Yusoff confirmed via WhatsApp.