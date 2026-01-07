KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has foiled an attempt to move RM2.4 million in cash, linked to its probe into suspected cartel activity concerning Malaysian Army procurement tenders.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said the cash was intercepted as it was being transferred between two residences by a civilian connected to the case.

“We acted on information received yesterday. This morning, I was informed that our officers had located and secured approximately RM2.4 million, which the individual was attempting to move. This cash belongs to one of the suspects in the case,” Azam said when contacted today.

In a separate development, Azam confirmed that a former high-ranking army officer and his wife presented themselves at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya this afternoon.

“The officer’s statement was recorded this afternoon. He was discharged from the hospital yesterday after receiving treatment for high blood pressure,” he said.

Yesterday, MACC secured a five-day remand order for 17 company directors suspected of operating a cartel to fix tenders for Malaysian Army procurements.

In a statement on its official TikTok account, MACC said Magistrate Ezrene Zakariah issued the remand order until Jan 10, following an application by the Commission at the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

The suspects, comprising nine men and eight women aged between 20 and 60, were detained on Monday while giving statements at the MACC headquarters.

This marks the latest escalation in a widening probe, which saw the MACC freeze six bank accounts on Dec 29, last year. The accounts are believed to belong to a senior officer and family members connected to the case.

On Dec 23, MACC expanded the investigation to the Ministry of Defence itself, reviewing projects awarded through open tenders and managed by the Army Responsibility Centre.

The case is being investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama