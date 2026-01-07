KOTA KINABALU, Jan 7 — Sabah’s tourism authorities have identified 86 accommodation premises in Semporna operating without licences, prompting the state government to issue a three-month ultimatum for operators to regularise their status or face enforcement action.

The state’s Assistant Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment Dr Andi Md Shamsureezal Mohd Sainal said the deadline was set following the ministry’s special task force meeting aimed at addressing tourism-related issues in the east coast district.

“Based on current findings, a total of 190 accommodation premises is operating in Semporna. Of these, only 45 are fully licensed, 59 are in the process of applying, while 86 have yet to take any action to obtain licences,” he said in a statement last night.

Dr Andi said all unlicensed premises would be given three months to complete their licence applications and fully comply with legal requirements and guidelines set by the authorities.

“Failure to do so after the stipulated period will result in further action through integrated enforcement mechanisms involving the relevant agencies,” he said.

He added that the task force had also identified issues related to safety, compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs), and the need for better coordination among enforcement and technical agencies to ensure tourist safety.

To address this, Dr Andi said his ministry would consolidate all tourism safety-related SOPs into a single, harmonised reference document.

“These SOPs will be published and made accessible through the official KePKAS website to ensure clear understanding and full compliance by tourism operators and stakeholders,” he said.

Dr Andi said integrated enforcement operations would also be carried out in the near future with local authorities and enforcement agencies to ensure compliance with licensing requirements and safety standards.

The tourism boom in Semporna, a gateway to tens of islands and picturesque water bungalows aimed at social-media savvy Chinese tourists has caused concerns of unregulated tourism activities.

Tourism Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing has previously brought up concerns over collusions with local authorities and bribes which have made enforcement efforts ineffective.

Several “accidents” particularly during sea activities have also highlighted the need for more regulated operators and better practices.

Despite the issues identified, both state and federal authorities stressed that the security situation in Semporna remains under control, and the district continues to be a safe destination for both domestic and international tourists.

“The state remains committed to ensuring Semporna stays a safe, orderly and competitive tourism destination, in line with the state government’s efforts to preserve Sabah’s tourism image nationally and internationally,” said Dr Andi.