KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) has dismissed its Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah with effect from yesterday.

The decision was confirmed by Armada (Bersatu Youth) information chief Harris Idaham Rashid when contacted by Bernama earlier.

“Yes, it is true (that he has been dismissed). He had previously criticised Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on an open platform,” he said.

Harris Idaham added that Saifuddin had been given the opportunity to defend himself and that the party’s Disciplinary Board, which met yesterday, decided on his dismissal.

He said Saifuddin was found to have breached Clause 9.1.4 of the party constitution but did not elaborate on the specific offence committed by the Indera Mahkota Member of Parliament.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin confirmed when contacted that he had been dismissed as a Bersatu member. The former Pahang Perikatan Nasional chairman said he was informed of the decision yesterday.

“I will be submitting an appeal within the next few days,” he said. — Bernama