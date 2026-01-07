ANKARA, Jan 7 — Malaysia remains steadfast in promoting justice, peace and dignity on the international stage, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said Malaysia is ready to support multilateral efforts, including international peacekeeping initiatives under the United Nations, while respecting the role of regional stakeholders.

“We are open. So whatever is necessary, or to help, we will do it. But of course, we are not going to surpass the role of these neighbours and the big players here.

“…and as I said, it’s not only issues of Gaza. Even the Rohingyas, probably in Myanmar or Cambodia or Thailand, with whatever capacity possible, we are here because we believe in justice, we believe in peace, and we believe in dignity,” he said during a question-and-answer session at his public lecture titled ‘Power Shifts: Strategic Choices for Malaysia and Turkiye’ here today.

He was responding to a question on whether Malaysia and Turkiye could jointly lead political and moral cooperation within the Muslim world. — Bernama