PETALING JAYA, Jan 7 — A brand new year brings with it a shake-up to Damansara Jaya's coffee shop scene as Hock Seng Kopitiam (FB: @hocksengkopitiam) has taken over Restoran Kopitiam Number One.

Hock Seng Kopitiam made a name for itself by cherry picking various stalls with good eats in Ara Damansara hence expectations were high for their third outlet, also branded as HS Kopitiam inside.

While those popular stalls aren’t represented here, the management has curated different vendors offering tried and tested favourites like kuey teow thng, prawn mee and mee Jawa.

Hokkien Prawn Mee is served with a broth brimming with pork and prawn flavours — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Look for Penang Duck Meat Kuey Teow Soup (FB: @penangduckmeatktt) for a nourishing bowl of slow cooked soup.

It comes with the lesser seen poached sliced duck, the more common chicken, fish balls and chunky pieces of fish cake that merrily bob in the bowl.

As many are flocking there to check out the place, you may end up losing out on the fried garlic and chee yau char as it was almost running out during lunch.

Hopefully as things stabilise, supplies will be adequately prepared, to ensure there’s enough of the toppings.

It may not be laden with fried garlic or chee yau char, as expected by many Penangites, but the flavour of the broth is good with the distinct presence of duck.

A bowl of the chicken version is RM10 and the duck version is RM12, with a choice of enjoying the noodles with soup or dry.

This stall is operated by a “Penang lang” who is behind Megah Rise Mall’s Pulau Tikus Market Cafe, where this version includes sinful chee yau char, which is also available at popular Sea Park Restoran MJ Wang.

Next to this kuey teow soup stall is the Penang Prawn Mee stall, ladling up bowls of Penang Hokkien Prawn Mee and Penang Jawa Mee.

The Hokkien Prawn Mee was satisfying with a broth brimming with prawn and pork flavours.

Look for the Hokkien Prawn Mee stall placed in the middle of the coffee shop next to the ‘kuey teow thng’ stall — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Mix the mild chilli sauce and fried shallots in the broth to enhance it further with flavour.

A basic bowl for RM10 comes with thin slices of boiled pork, half portion of a hardboiled egg, deshelled prawns, bean sprouts and kangkung.

Other variations include a bowl with roast pork or pork ribs for RM15 per bowl.

As the Hokkien Prawn Mee was sold out, the next option was their Hokkien Jawa Mee (RM11) as it’s called at this stall.

Hokkien Jawa Mee is simple and satisfying with a prawn and pork broth thickened with potatoes and sweet potatoes — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Underpinning this bowl of noodles was the not overly thick orange hued broth using the same prawn and pork broth mixed with blended sweet potatoes and potatoes.

The toppings tend to be minimal with lettuce, toasted peanuts, cubes of potato, half portion of hard-boiled egg and a squeeze of calamansi lime for a zingy flavour.

It may not trump the top choice of other versions that are laden with ingredients but this version holds its own for its simplicity.

Right at the back of the restaurant, find Seng Kee Char Kway Teow where plates of char kway teow are skilfully fried with wok hei by the owner.

Each flat strand was well separated and even the cockles weren’t overcooked, retaining their plump juicy forms, giving the noodles more flavour.

‘Char kway teow’ that hits the right, smoky notes with plump cockles is served in a huge rectangle shaped plate — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

On the tables are soy sauce and white pepper, so add it to enhance the flavours further to suit your taste.

A small portion of char kway teow is RM10.

Other stalls are serving chicken and BBQ pork rice, sam kan chong pork ball noodle, wantan mee, pan mee, chicken mi xian, curry mee, popiah, fish head noodle and Sarawak mee.

There’s also a xiu chao stall at the end of the restaurant.

Many have flocked here to check out the new coffee shop with dining outside (left) in the open air area or inside with air-conditioning (right) — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

The drinks stall run by the coffee shop management also has a snacks menu featuring kaya toast, ham and cheese croissant and polo bun for your light breakfast.

The dining area is split into two: an air conditioned area inside the shop lot and a few tables outside in the open area where the food stalls are located.

Hock Seng Kopitiam 3 is located at the corner shop lot just next to Atria Shopping Gallery in Damansara Jaya — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Parking may be scarce near the shops but your saviour is Atria Shopping Gallery, where spaces can be found on the lower and upper levels.

Restoran Hock Seng Kopitiam

No. 2, Jalan SS22/21,

Damansara Jaya, Petaling Jaya.

Open: 6am to 10pm (Various stalls may have different closing times)

Facebook: @hocksengkopitiam3

* This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

