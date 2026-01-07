PUTRAJAYA, Jan 7 — The Federal Court today upheld the acquittal of Samirah Muzaffar and two teenagers on the charge of murdering Cradle Fund chief executive officer Nazrin Hassan eight years ago.

A three-judge panel led by Court of Appeal President Datuk Abu Bakar Jais unanimously dismissed the prosecution’s final appeal against the Court of Appeal’s decision to acquit and discharge Samirah and the two youths of the murder charge.

The other judges on the panel were Datuk Rhodzariah Bujang and Datuk Nordin Hassan.

On February 8, 2024, the Court of Appeal upheld the Shah Alam High Court’s ruling to acquit and discharge Samirah, 51, who is Nazrin’s widow, and the two youths, now aged 20 and 23, of the charge.

The three of them, together with an Indonesian woman, Eka Wahyu Lestari, who is still at large, were charged with murdering Nazrin, 45, at his residence in Mutiara Damansara between 11.30 pm on June 13, 2018 and 4 am the following day. — Bernama