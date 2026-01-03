SINGAPORE, Jan 3 — The Workers’ Party (WP) has announced the formation of a disciplinary panel to determine whether party chief Pritam Singh contravened the party’s constitution, following his recent conviction for lying to a parliamentary committee.

According to CNA, the WP’s central executive committee (CEC) convened on January 2 to address matters arising from Singh’s conviction, after the High Court dismissed his appeal on December 4.

The committee decided that a disciplinary process should be completed within three months to ensure due process and prevent undue delay. After the panel concludes its work, a notice for a Special Cadre Members’ Conference (CMC) will be issued within two weeks.

This decision follows a request from more than 20 party cadres, who signed a letter calling for a special conference to discuss the matter.

The WP confirmed that the number of signatories meets the threshold required by the party’s constitution for convening such a conference.

The disciplinary panel’s formation comes in the wake of Singh’s conviction for giving false testimony to a parliamentary committee regarding a former party member’s lie in parliament.

The outcome of the panel’s review could have significant implications for Singh’s position as party chief and the WP’s leadership structure.