KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — Continuous rain at alert and severe levels is expected across several areas in Sabah and Sarawak until tomorrow, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

It said in a statement today that a severe-level continuous heavy rain warning has been issued for Sandakan (Telupid, Kinabatangan, Beluran and Sandakan), as well as Kudat.

Meanwhile, an alert-level continuous rain warning has been issued for the West Coast (Ranau) and Tawau (Lahad Datu), as well as Kuching, Serian and Samarahan in Sarawak.

The public can obtain the latest weather information through MetMalaysia’s official website, the myCuaca mobile application and the department’s official social media pages, or by contacting 1-300-22-1638 for any enquiries. — Bernama